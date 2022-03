The training will run on Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Naval Hospital Jacksonville will be holding training that might include simulated gunfire, beginning on Thursday, March 17.

Residents in the area could hear simulated explosions or gunfire, which is part of the training.