Nationwide truck driver shortage affecting pumpkin patches on the first coast

The First United Methodist Church in St. Augustine is known for its big annual pumpkin patch, but there’s been a delay in receiving the pumpkins.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A nationwide truck driver shortage is affecting pumpkin patches here locally on the First Coast.

Every year the church has a pumpkin patch event and they usually have four to five thousand pumpkins to set up across and around the church.

The first week of October is when they usually receive the pumpkins but since the pandemic, the church has been getting their pumpkins a little later because of the national trucking shortage

“This is okay really. We still have enough time to sell right now if it went a lot longer then we would be stretched as far as enough time to sell the pumpkins," said Jayce Ginn, director of youth ministries at First United Methodist Church.

Ginn says he hopes they get their pumpkins soon.

“We just love doing this. I love seeing the front of our church come alive with people and you see people say oh there’s the pumpkin patch," said Ginn.