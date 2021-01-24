x
5,000 National Guard troops will stay in DC through mid-March, officials say

7,000 to 5,000 troops will stay in DC amid tensions following the Capitol riot. 1,000 of the troops staying are from Virginia National Guard.

WASHINGTON — The National Guard has confirmed that 7,000 to 5,000 troops will stay in Washington DC until at least mid-March 2021, according to officials.

One-thousand of these National Guard troops are from Virginia, according to Virginia National Guard officials. 

"As we continue to work to meet the final post-inauguration requirements,
the National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law
enforcement agencies with 7,000 members and will draw down to 5,000 through
mid-March," said a National Guard officials in a statement to WUSA9. "We are providing assistance such as security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and
federal agencies." 

Security barriers started to come down and bridges began slowly reopening hours after President Joe Biden walked the streets of Washington D.C. following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

With more opening up in DC, the National Guard staying until mid-March is more precautionary than active threat alerts that were valid in the days leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration. 

Stunning pictures and videos of guardsmen in the US Capitol after the riot on Jan. 6 showed to be vivid imagery for Americans of the tension seen in the United States during 2020.

Credit: New Jersey National Guard
U.S. National Guard Soldiers rest between shifts in the Visitor Center in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

