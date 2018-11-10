LAKE CITY, Fla. — Thousands of emergency responders were at the ready in Columbia County Wednesday, from the National Guard to Fire and Rescue teams, as they prepared for Hurricane Michael’s impact.

After a relatively calmer day, Lake City was a ghost town at night as winds continued to pick up speed.

Lake City resident Marissa Jolliffe says her sister’s home in Baconton, Georgia is now covered in debris from the hurricane. She worries it could still get worse. She says her boyfriend’s home in Destin was in harm’s way too.

“The got hit really hard, she has four trees down already,” said Jolliffe, “We know there’s a lot of damage there, so we are worried about his friends and how his house is going be.”

Florida Power and Light incident commander Robert Gaddis leads his team in Columbia County with a mobile command center and pop-up offices while his own family recovers from the hurricane in Tallahassee.

“The winds picked up today. I’ve been on the phone with mom on her way home,” he said.

He’s helped in Puerto Rico after Maria and most recently in North Carolina after Florence. He says the impact could be felt for days, weeks or years to come.

Chris McGrath with FPL says they are standing by in case anything develops Thursday.

“We have teams as far away as South Florida who have come away from their families to help everyone get through any outages.”

