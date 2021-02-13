Nassau Humane Society rescues 20 dogs from deplorable living conditions in Puerto Rico as part of ongoing mission

800 dogs lived in their own feces and urine at an overrun sanctuary.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Nassau Humane Society rescued 20 dogs from Puerto Rico last week, and 17 of them are still at the shelter waiting to be adopted.

You may be wondering why the shelter saves dogs from other countries when local dogs are in need? The executive director says it's all part of a pilot program among several local shelters.

Uma is believed to be a hound/shepherd mix who’s five years old. She made the trip to the United States with her four puppies.

Nassau Humane Society executive director Debbie Chissell says Uma landed in Florida on plane from an overrun sanctuary in Puerto Rico.

“It was started by very, very caring people, but unfortunately, without any resources, these dogs were living in dog crates basically in a warehouse," Chissell said. "They were living in feces and urine, purely because there wasn’t enough people to walk them, or feed them, or take them out.”

The sanctuary had about 800 dogs, and many of them had lived as street dogs.

“We do like to make sure we always have kennel space available for these urgent need rescues," Chissell said.

The Nassau Humane Society keeps 10% of its kennel space open for emergency rescues like this one.

“At the humane society, our mission is to save animal lives and make them as comfortable and pain-free as possible," Chissell said. That doesn’t just mean on our doorstep. Animals everywhere, if they’re suffering, we want to help.”

The dogs and puppies range in age from three months to eight years old and are mainly Labrador Retriever, Shepherd, and hound mixes.

About 250 dogs are still at the sanctuary in Puerto Rico, and another rescue mission should happen in four to six weeks.

Abby is one of 17 #dogs rescued from Puerto Rico and up for adoption at @NassauHumane. Abby is about 6 years old and has no teeth. @FCN2go photojournalist @RodT1stCoast are live on #GoodMorningJacksonville. #AdoptDontShop #adoptdontbuy pic.twitter.com/TpMHhpp9cT — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) February 13, 2021