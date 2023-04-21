Nassau County wildfire spread to 1600 acres, 50% contained

About 20 tractors will be in the area Thursday improving structure protection lines.

BRYCEVILLE, Fla. — A wildfire raging just off County Road 121 in Nassau County has grown from 650 to1600 acres overnight. Officials Friday morning said crews on scene have 50% of the fire contained.

Officials first got the call for the fire around noon on Thursday, at that time it was under 100 acres. By sunset it had grown to 650 and Saturday morning over 1600 acres had burned.

Helicopter dropped water onto the fire Thursday as crews battled the fire. Multiple agencies are monitoring the situation including the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, Nassau County Fire, and the Nassau County Sheriff Office.

About 20 tractors will be in the area Thursday improving structure protection lines. Officials say these lines are about 30-40 feet wide and is what is stopping the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

“That plow is going to go in and pull all that vegetation up and create soil, all bare minimum soil, so that fire when it progresses to that line it’s going to hit that soil and hopefully stop," *Robert Chase with Florida Forest Services said.

The smoke could affect from US 301 South to the I-10 area. The Florida Highway Patrol has asked drivers to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility might be compromised due to fog and smoke.

At this time, officials do not have a origin of the fire. Investigators will collect evidence once it is safe to do so. A mapping team has also been called to the scene and officials hope to release maps showing the extent of the fire Friday.

No evacuation orders have been sent for resident living in the area.