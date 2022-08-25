Nassau County water quality alert for Alligator Creek due to E. coli

St. Marys Riverkeeper advises Nassau County residents to avoid swimming or fishing in Alligator Creek due to E. coli levels at 8th and Escambia St.

A water quality alert continues to be issued for Nassau County from the St. Marys Riverkeeper, according to a media release.

The latest test from August 18 at Alligator Creek and 8th Street found 800 CFU/100ml, according to Emily Floore, Executive Director and Riverkeeper.

Safe recreational water levels, as defined by the Environmental Protection Agency are below 235 CFU/100ml. EPA recommends avoiding any contact with water above 600 CFU/100ml, the release said.

In tidal areas such as Alligator Creek, tide flow impacts water quality testing results. Additional tests are scheduled with an updated sampling protocol and more information will be provided as results are gathered, Floore said.

Floore told First Coast News that they have taken their findings to the County Commissioners Office to try to get warning signs in place at the unsafe areas.

Previous tests were taken on August 3. Routine water monitoring found 1,033 CFU/100ml of E. coli at 8th Street and Escambia Street.

On August 9 a re-testing of the site, along with an upstream access point, found 1,233 CFU/100ml.

If you suspect a septic system is failing or smell sewage, please contact the Environmental Health Office of the Nassau County Health Department at 904-557-9150.

The Riverkeeper samples more than 50 sites using staff and trained volunteers to perform chemical and bacterial water quality monitoring throughout the watershed. Riverkeeper reports results to local and state environmental agencies and to the community, Floore said.