The Nassau County School District wants to make improvements throughout the district using a raise in property taxes. The district wants to put a property tax raise up for a vote in 2020.

A former educator is all for raising money to improve schools, but she has some questions on where exactly the money is going.

Susan Sellner is a retired teacher living in Fernandina Beach and says things changed throughout her career.

“Teaching became more difficult from when I started to when I ended,” Sellner said.

Nassau County commissioners will vote on Monday whether to allow voters the choice to raise property taxes by adding one mill of ad valorem millage. The resolution says the money would go towards improving school security and teacher salaries. The Nassau County School District wrote in its resolution that state funds are not enough to meet some safety requirements.

Sellner feels that while security is important—mental health resources are just as critical.

“School security is important but so is providing the mental health support and structure that keeps people from doing these kinds of acts,” Sellner said.

According to the Nassau County superintendent, the one mill increase would raise $9.6 million for operating expenses. It would also go towards enhancing the safety and security of students and staff, mental health services and technology. If approved, the vote would be held during a special election in August 2020.