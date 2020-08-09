Nassau County students with face shields will also be required to wear masks

The new mask policy will go into effect Tuesday.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County School District announced a change to its mask policy Monday, saying students who wear face shields will also have to wear masks.

The change in policy is in response to the latest guidelines from the health department, according to the district in a post to Facebook. The new mask policy will go into effect Tuesday.

The original mask policy came as part of the district's reopening plan. The district said at the time it believed both masks and face-shields were acceptable protection against COVID-19. However, on Monday, the district announced it had learned that face-shields only protect the eye of the person wearing the shield.

"This change does not mean that students will be required to wear their masks for 100% of the school day," the district said. "There will be opportunities throughout the day for students at all levels (grades K- 12) to remove their masks."