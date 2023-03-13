Nassau County Sheriff's Sergeant arrested in FBI drug investigation

Nassau Sgt. Darrell Hickox is the second officer arrested Friday by the FBI on charges involving the use and sale of illegal drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier, related report.

A Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is in custody following an FBI investigation into illegal drug use or drug trafficking.

First Coast News has learned Nassau Sgt. Darrell James Hickox, was arrested by the FBI on Friday for charges involving the sale of illegal drugs. Hickox was the second officer arrested by the FBI on Friday.

It is not known if the two arrests are connected.

As First Coast News was the first to report, the FBI arrested Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey after they say he bought oxycodone from his own confidential informant. Earrey is a DEA task force agent.

According to a federal complaint, the FBI found probable cause to arrest Earrey for being an "unlawful user or addict of controlled substances" in possession of a firearm.

The complaint against Hickox was not yet available, but records show he was booked Friday and held at the Duval County Jail for the FBI. A report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows he was “arrested for Title 21 USC 841 distribution of controlled substances.”

According to the complaint as read in court Monday afternoon, Hickox is charged with one count of possession with an intent to distribute illegal drugs including cocaine, MDMA and more than 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.

The complaint says the transactions began on an unknown date in Nassau and Duval counties and continued until March 10, the date of his arrest.

According to the federal prosecutor on the case, if convicted, Hickox faces a minimum mandatory of 5 years up to 40 years in prison. He would also face up to a $5 million fine and a minimum of 4 year’s probation.

Hickox’s attorney George Fallis declined comment.

Hickox was not wearing jail garb in court, but was dressed in a white button down and dark dress pants and shoes. But he elected to return to custody, delaying a pretrial hearing until an indictment is filed in the case.