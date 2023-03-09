Nassau County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating man suspected in Target thefts

The suspect reportedly stole various household items worth over $700 from the Target at 463737 SR 200 in Yulee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, pictured above, who is suspected of theft.

Deputies are asking the community for help identifying the suspect in the photos. He is believed to be involved in a theft at Target, located at 463737 SR 200 in Yulee, on Sunday.

The suspect reportedly stole various household items worth over $700, according to deputies. He is also believed to be connected to other Target thefts throughout the state.

The man was seen wearing a black Mercedes AMG Petronas hoodie with an undershirt, dark blue pants and red, white and black shoes. He left in a U-Haul box truck.