Local News

Nassau County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating man suspected in Target thefts

The suspect reportedly stole various household items worth over $700 from the Target at 463737 SR 200 in Yulee.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man, pictured above, who is suspected of theft. 

Deputies are asking the community for help identifying the suspect in the photos. He is believed to be involved in a theft at Target, located at 463737 SR 200 in Yulee, on Sunday. 

The suspect reportedly stole various household items worth over $700, according to deputies. He is also believed to be connected to other Target thefts throughout the state. 

The man was seen wearing a black Mercedes AMG Petronas hoodie with an undershirt, dark blue pants and red, white and black shoes. He left in a U-Haul box truck. 

If you have any information, please call NCSO at 904-225-5174.

Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
