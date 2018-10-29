The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is placing signs outside the homes of convicted sexual predators Monday to warn children and parents to stay away from these homes while trick-or-treating.

The signs will be placed by Bill Leeper and Officers Detective Mark Murdock.

Sexual predators are prohibited from participating trick-or-treating during Halloween, according to Leeper.

Bradford County started the same practice back in 2015 by placing signs outside of the homes of sexual predators in their community.

