The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is placing signs outside the homes of convicted sexual predators Monday to warn children and parents to stay away from these homes while trick-or-treating.
The signs will be placed by Bill Leeper and Officers Detective Mark Murdock.
Sexual predators are prohibited from participating trick-or-treating during Halloween, according to Leeper.
Bradford County started the same practice back in 2015 by placing signs outside of the homes of sexual predators in their community.
