Nassau County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of beloved deputy to COVID-19

The sheriff's office is asking the public to keep the family and friends of Deputy Jack Gwynes in your thoughts.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Bailiff Jack Gwynes who passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Gwynes died on Feb. 3, according to the sheriff's office. He was lovingly called "Grumpy" by fellow deputies and started his law enforcement career with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in 1995.

After serving with JSO for more than 20 years, Gwynes began working with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office in April 2019. Nassau County did not say whether Gwynes contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging individuals to pay their respects by donating to one of these charities: Live for Brie or The National Police Wives Association.

No funeral arrangements have been announced yet for Gwynes. First Coast News will continue to update this story when those plans have been announced.

Gwynes is one of several local law enforcement officers who have lost their lives to COVID-19, including a JSO volunteer deputy who was laid to rest Friday.

Auxiliary Sgt. Louis Livatino's death following complications with COVID-19 on Jan. 27 was described as a line-of-duty death. He was buried in a private ceremony for family and friends following a service celebrating his life at North Jacksonville Baptist Church.