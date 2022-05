Deputies say Ava Hammond was last seen on Hazel Jones Road in Callahan. It's unclear what she was last wearing, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who they say was last seen on May 6.

Deputies say Ava Hammond was last seen on Hazel Jones Road in Callahan. It's unclear what she was last wearing, deputies say.

Deputies so not suspect foul play.