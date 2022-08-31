Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen in May

He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, deputies say.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Laurence Whittemore, who has been missing since earlier this year.

Deputies say Whittemore was last seen May 7 leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center located at 553600 US Highway 1 in Hilliard.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and dark shoes. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, deputies say.