Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 56-year-old man

Deputies say the 56-year-old man was last seen on May 7 at 4:17 a.m. leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is still asking for help locating Laurence Whittemore.

Deputies say the picture below was taken the morning of May 7. He was last seen wearing blue shirt, gray shorts and dark shoes. He has salt and pepper facial hair.