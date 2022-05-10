Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 56-year-old man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is still asking for help locating Laurence Whittemore.
Deputies say the 56-year-old man was last seen on May 7 at 4:17 a.m. leaving the Dayspring Senior Living Center
Deputies say the picture below was taken the morning of May 7. He was last seen wearing blue shirt, gray shorts and dark shoes. He has salt and pepper facial hair.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please notify NCSO Det. J. Carter at 904-583-9341 or jacarter@nassauso.com or NCSO Dispatch at 904-225-5174.