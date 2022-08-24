Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman from Callahan

Deputies say Helena Walls was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Callahan, Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman.

She may be driving a gray 2012 Nissan Versa, deputies say, with a custom tag number "HELYNNA"

She is described by deputies as being 5-feet and 4-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Deputies say she has brown eyes and graying hair that was previously dyed red.