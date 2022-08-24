x
Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman from Callahan

Deputies say Helena Walls was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Callahan, Florida.
Credit: NCSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Deputies say Helena Walls was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Callahan, Florida.

She may be driving a gray 2012 Nissan Versa, deputies say, with a custom tag number "HELYNNA"

She is described by deputies as being 5-feet and 4-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. Deputies say she has brown eyes and graying hair that was previously dyed red.

If you have information about her whereabouts, contact the Nassau County Sheriff's Office at 904-225-5174.

Credit: NCSO
