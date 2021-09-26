Nassau County Sheriff's Office finds comfort in emotional support dog

Tank's purpose as a comfort dog is to help law enforcement and members of the community focus on him during stressful situations.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

Tank, a two-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog is serving a crucial purpose in Nassau County as he comforts officers and a mourning community following the death of Deputy Joshua Moyers.

The 29-year-old died Sunday at UF Health in Jacksonville where he was being treated after being shot in the face and back during a traffic stop Friday morning.

Tank became a member of the sheriff's office back in July.

His purpose as a comfort dog is to help law enforcement and members of the community focus on him during stressful situations.

With the tragic passing of Deputy Moyers, "his mission may never be more critical than it is right now," the Fraternal Order of Police wrote in a tweet.

Tank is 105 pounds of fur and personality. He knows 75 commands, including kiss, rollover, and make a friend.