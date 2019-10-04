Nassau County commissioners say they reached a good outcome on a bad situation.

They settled with Local 3101 firefighter’s union in Nassau County to pay firefighters $65,000 for double-time worked during Hurricane Irma.

In 2017, firefighters faced fire and flood, dealing with the Bryceville brush fires and flooding later that year during Hurricane Irma.

After the Bryceville fires subsided, Local 3101 filed a grievance saying that the County violated a clause in their collective bargaining agreement.

The union says the County failed to pay double time for firefighters working outside of their normal shift during a declared state of emergency for the Bryceville fires.

An arbitrator ruled that Nassau County make payment to all union workers, and paid over $244,000 for double-time after arbitration was over.

The arbitrator told Local 3101 that he would make a ruling for time worked in a state of emergency during Hurricane Irma.

Local 3101 calculated they earned anywhere between $125,000 and $175,000.

Instead of going through arbitration, paying for attorneys and court costs, both parties settled on paying $65,000.

Darren Ascue, president of Local 3101, was glad the parties settled. Ascue felt the $65,000 was fair compensation.

Chairman of the county commission Justin Taylor shared that same feeling.

"A sigh of relief, this was a situation that could've been worse. The payout could've been greater," Taylor said.

Firefighters will continue to help during an emergency and earn the pay they agree to make.

Taylor says the county is grateful for their service.

"They make sacrifices every day and I think we owe it to them to honor their agreement and contract, and moving forward that's what we'll do," Taylor said.

Local 3101 represents over 100 firefighters working in Nassau County.