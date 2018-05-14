The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in tracking down a missing woman from the area.

Joleen Rebecca Cummings has been missing since Sunday and was last seen on Saturday when she was leaving her job in Yulee at about 5 p.m.

She is 34 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown-blonde hair.

She was reportedly supposed to meet her ex-husband in Hilliard to pick up her children but never showed up, the sheriff’s office said.

She may be traveling in a 2006 beige Ford Expedition with Florida license plate No. 035KBQ.

Joleen has also used the last name of Jensen in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-548-4003.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

