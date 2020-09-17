Nassau County schools plan to release 26 teachers as it faces $8 million funding shortfall

The district says the shortfall is a result of a decline in expected enrollment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Facing an $8 million funding shortfall, the Nassau County School District plans to release 26 teachers and six paraprofessionals Friday — saving about $2 million from what the district says is a decrease in the projection of about 800 students.

The district planned to see 12,620 students enrolled this year but is currently around 11,800 within its three learning options: Brick-and-mortar, school-based distance learning and Nassau Virtual.

First Coast News received an email about the decision from a concerned viewer, saying, "The district cares more about staying open than the safety of our teachers and students. Most of our teachers are angry and fed up with how they are treated!"

The district declined an on-camera interview.