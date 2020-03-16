NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County School District will provide meals for students during the week of March 23, while classes are canceled to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The district will serve breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the district's post to its official Facebook page. The meals will be packaged and distributed at the parent pick-up loop and must be eaten off-site. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time. The child must be present to receive a meal.

Meals will be served at the following locations: