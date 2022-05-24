Update: Nassau County refuses deal that would allow for 85-foot condos at the south end of Amelia

Some residents are afraid the county only has two options, allow the 85-foot tall buildings or face a multi-million dollar lawsuit.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A plan to allow condos nearly twice the existing height limits in Nassau County has been rejected.

County Commissioners refused a deal that would have given in to a developer’s demand to build eleven 85-foot condos at the south end of Amelia Island.

Height restrictions adopted by the county in 2021 limit building height to no more than 45 feet.

Monday’s vote could mean a court battle with Riverstone Properties, which claims the height limits unfairly restrict their right to develop the beachfront property.

“People come here because it’s a small town and there’s a lot of natural beauty. I’m not against growth or anything, but there is a point in any, my yard, anywhere where you don’t do anymore adding to it," Robert Brown, a 22-year resident, said to First Coast News in a previous report.