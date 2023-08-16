Nassau County police searching for missing, 'endangered' 30-year-old man

Charles "Charlie" Lee Taliaferro, 30, was last seen on Aug. 10 in the North Hilliard area around 8 p.m. and suffers from various mental health disorders, police say.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they are asking for the community's help in finding a man who went missing last Thursday near the Florida-Georgia state line.

Charles "Charlie" Lee Taliaferro, 30, was last seen on Aug. 10 in the North Hilliard area of Nassau County around 8 p.m., police say.

He is believed to be last seen wearing a gray and black shirt that says "King," blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, police say.

The sheriff's office also stated in the report, that Taliaferro suffers from various mental health disorders.