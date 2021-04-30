Nassau County man wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

William Burleigh purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540684 Lem Turner Road in Callahan.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — One trip to Circle K ended with a Nassau County man being $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

William Burleigh, 59, of Callahan, won a $1 million prize after playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

Burleigh took a chance and purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540684 Lem Turner Road in Callahan.

He chose to collect his cash as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.