Nassau County man wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off game

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — One trip to Circle K ended with a Nassau County man being $1 million richer after he hit the jackpot playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
William Burleigh, 59, of Callahan, won a $1 million prize after playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.
The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.
Burleigh took a chance and purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 540684 Lem Turner Road in Callahan.
He chose to collect his cash as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.
The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.