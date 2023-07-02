Nassau County man rescued half-mile from boat after it began to sink

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A Nassau County man is safe after the Nassau County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found his 40-foot boat sinking just miles off the beach near Fort Clinch on Saturday just after 11 p.m., according to the sheriff's office Facebook page.
When deputies found the boat, they noticed it was empty and began searching for any occupants. NCSO also alerted the U.S. Coast Guard who assisted in the search.
Police say they encountered the unidentified man attempting to swim to shore about a half-mile from his boat. He told deputies he had been in the water for an hour and a half.
The man did not suffer any injuries in the incident but was taken to a local hospital by fire rescue personnel as a precaution.
The sheriff's office advises that life jackets and a whistle would aid greatly in preventing an incident similar to this from happening.
"This boat was not equipped with a whistle and while we are thankful he is okay we want to stress the importance of having these life-saving tools aboard your boat." the post states. "Also, DON’T ABANDON SHIP! You should always try and stay with your boat as long as possible since you’ll have a higher chance of drawing attention and attracting help. If your hull is overturned and still afloat use it for visibility."