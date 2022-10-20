Nassau County man who killed family found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial

William Broyles is accused of shooting his wife, daughter and son in their home. Broyles will be transported to a Florida State Hospital for competency restoration

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Nassau County man accused of killing his family last year has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

William Broyles is accused of shooting his wife, daughter and son in their home.

Judge James Daniel says Broyles will be transported to a Florida State Hospital for evaluation and treatment for competency restoration.

His ruling is based on the evaluation of two psychologists and their testimony in court Thursday afternoon.

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Allen Harris says he last evaluated William Broyles in October, observing him in his cell, not eating, lying in his bed and defecating on himself.

"He would sit on the side of his bed, looking at the floor, playing with his feet for hours and hours at a time," said Harris.

Harris says he cannot reach a clear conclusion about Broyles competency but recommends psychiatric hospitalization.

Dr. Jennifer Rohrer agrees with Harris. She testified his psychological and physical well-being has declined significantly over the last few months. Rohrer says it is unknown why he is psychotic or if there is an unknown medical condition involved but says hospitalization can rule that out.

“At the state hospital, he would be observed 24/7 the entire time he is there, when professional staff are there, when they are not when he doesn’t think he is observed he is being observed," Rohrer said.

The prosecution says it's hard for them to make a decision on Broyles' mental state because they believe he killed his family. Judge James Daniel says the evidence is clear.

“The defendant in this case does not have a present ability to consult with his lawyer with a reasonable degree of rational understanding and he does not have a factual understanding of the proceedings against him," Judge James Daniel said.