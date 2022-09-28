x
Local News

Nassau County issues evacuation order in response to Hurricane Ian

Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County issued an evacuation order for Zones A and D in response to Hurricane Ian, Wednesday morning. 

Credit: Nassau County

It is unknown at this time when residents will be able to return home, as it depends on the severity of the damages from the storm, according to officials. Residents will need to have their identification, or some sort of documentation with a home address, available when they return to Nassau County.

Nassau County will release shelter information soon, according to a release on Wednesday morning. 

