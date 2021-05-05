Nassau County hosts Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

The event will be held at 10 a.m. at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office located at 77151 Citizens Circle in Yulee.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office will conduct its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday.

First Coast News will be streaming the ceremony here live.

But when the new headquarters was built in 2007, Sheriff Bill Leeper had a plaza with a memorial wall and flagpoles installed in front.

The wall serves as a reminder for those that the department has lost.