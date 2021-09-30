Nassau County gives inside look at areas Patrick McDowell uninvitedly visited during manhunt

The Public Information Officer for Nassau County Board of County Commissioners says damages were minimal and the door and lock have been repaired.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Some sports players will finally be back at the Kristen Higginbotham Sports Complex Thursday evening practicing for their games this weekend.

The park had to be cleaned and sanitized after it was temporarily closed because the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office was on the hunt for Patrick McDowell, the man accused of killing Deputy Joshua Moyers.

Now that he has been apprehended, the complex is slowly reopening.

“There’s not much damage done around here, it’s just the bathroom needs cleaning, and they're not in bad shape. So that’s all we can do is disinfect it,” said Larry France, facilities maintenance department at Nassau County.

The Public Information Officer for Nassau County Board of County Commissioners says damages were minimal and the door and lock have been repaired by their facilities staff.

All that’s left is just cleaning and sanitizing the area and that’s what Robin Sutton and Larry France are doing Thursday.

“We’re going to prepare them back with toilet paper and everything that it needs. Up and running cleaning the toilets and soap, because if the kids come out tonight or tomorrow, we got to be ready for the ball games," said Robin Sutton, facilities maintenance department at Nassau County Florida.

Stephanie Cultrane, has a son who is a part of the Callahan Soccer Club and she says she can’t wait until they return back to the field.

“I'm so thankful for the county doing what they’re doing and stepping up and cleaning our soccer concession stand and our bathrooms and everything so our kids can go back, it’s been hard on all of us," said Cultrane.

Football practice will resume Thursday night, and they are set to have games this weekend.

Football president of Callahan Sports association, Alvin Clements says the parents and kids are excited to get back to the park.

“We’ve had to find places to practice and that kind of puts stress on the teams and other people to practice on their property," said Clements.