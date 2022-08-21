Nassau County's Teen Mullet icon Fisher Monds takes 2nd place

Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin took home the Teen Mullet Crown in the USA Mullet Championships contest, which was decided by online voting.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite his long flowing hair, Hilliard’s Fisher Monds came up short in his quest to be named winner in the Teen Division of the USA Mullet Championships.

Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin took home the Teen Mullet Crown in a contest that was decided by online voting. Kershaw won with 3,215 votes, just 19 votes ahead of Monds, who placed second with 3,196 votes.