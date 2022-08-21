Nassau County's Teen Mullet icon Fisher Monds takes 2nd place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Despite his long flowing hair, Hilliard’s Fisher Monds came up short in his quest to be named winner in the Teen Division of the USA Mullet Championships.
Cayden Kershaw of Wausau, Wisconsin took home the Teen Mullet Crown in a contest that was decided by online voting. Kershaw won with 3,215 votes, just 19 votes ahead of Monds, who placed second with 3,196 votes.
The Dairy State swept all of the kids awards with Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie, WI taking home the Kid’s Division title.
RELATED: Business in the front, party in the back: Nassau County teen running for 'Best Mullet in America'