Nassau County deputy saved 5 lives through organ donation; here's how you can become a donor too

About 22 Americans die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office Deputy Joshua Moyers was a hero even in death. His family decided to donate his organs to save the lives of others.

The sheriff's office says Moyers donated both lungs to one person, both kidneys to two different recipients, his liver, and pancreas, which helped five different people.

“Organ donation is so important because there are nearly 107,000 people on America’s transplant waiting list right now. That includes children and adults," said Pamela Rittenhouse, donor family services coordinator with LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services.

5,000 of those people are in Florida. About 22 Americans die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

“Of the organs, the maximum one donor can give is eight: One heart, two lungs, two kidneys, the liver, the pancreas, and the intestine," Rittenhouse said.

There are three different ways you can register to become an organ donor.

“You can do it online at donatelifeflorida.org, you can just say, ‘Yes,’ when you go in to renew your driver’s license, and you’ll be registered that way," Rittenhouse said. "If you want to do it the old-fashioned way you can. You call Donate Life Florida and ask them to mail you a form. You fill it out and then mail it back.”

Rittenhouse with LifeQuest Organ Recovery Services said the donation affects not only the recipients but the lives of their family and friends as well.

“One organ donor can save a certain amount of lives, but actually it can affect more people, and I think that’s the true beauty of the gift of life," Rittenhouse said.

In addition to organs, you can also donate your eyes, tissue, and skin.

Click here to register to become an organ donor in Florida, and click here to register to become an organ donor in Georgia.