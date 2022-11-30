Nassau County deputies warn of internet scam targeting people across the country

Deputies say scammers will call and claim to work for Microsoft or another computer company, and try to get you to log into your computer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam targeting people across the country.

Deputies say scammers will call and claim to work for Microsoft or another computer company, and try to get you to log into your computer to “fix” the issue you have.

This scam involves them tricking you to install malware, or malicious software, that can steal your information and identity.

This can lead to your money and bank account information being stolen.

Four Ways To Protect Yourself From Phishing from the FTC:

Protect your accounts by using multifactor authentication. Some accounts offer extra security by requiring two or more credentials to log in to your account. This is called multifactor authentication. The extra credentials you need to log in to your account fall into three categories:

Something you know — like a passcode, a PIN, or the answer to a security question.

Something you have — like a one-time verification passcode you get by text, email, or from an authenticator app; or a security key

something you are — like a scan of your fingerprint, your retina, or your face

Multi-factor authentication makes it harder for scammers to log in to your accounts if they do get your username and password.