Nassau County deputies searching for missing 90-year-old man with undiagnosed dementia

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing 90-year-old man.

Benjamin Rivers Ogburn, pictured below, was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:20, according to the sheriff's office.

Ogburn is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with stripes and brown khaki pants.

The vehicle Ogburn is believed to be in is a 2011 BMW 535i, like the one pictured below, with Florida tag WJZ8J. The vehicle does not have OnStar service, the sheriff's office says.