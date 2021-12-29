Nassau County deputies searching for missing 90-year-old man with undiagnosed dementia

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing 90-year-old man.
Benjamin Rivers Ogburn, pictured below, was last seen Wednesday morning around 1:20, according to the sheriff's office.
Ogburn is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with stripes and brown khaki pants.
The vehicle Ogburn is believed to be in is a 2011 BMW 535i, like the one pictured below, with Florida tag WJZ8J. The vehicle does not have OnStar service, the sheriff's office says.
Ogburn may possibly be headed to Tallahassee, according to the sheriff's office. He does not have a driver's license and has undiagnosed dementia, the sheriff's office says.