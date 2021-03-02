Nassau County deputies searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old girl

Carmen Mcelroy was last seen in Hilliard near West Second Avenue on Saturday.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say Carmen Mcelroy was last seen in Hilliard near West Second Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 27 around 10 p.m.

Authorities believe she may have traveled to Jacksonville and is considered endangered.

If you have any information leading to the whereabouts of Carmen Mcelroy please contact Detective Turman at (904) 548-4034. If you want to remain anonymous and report a tip, please call the First Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-866-845-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip online at http://www.fccrimestoppers.com.