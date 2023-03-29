x
Nassau County deputies looking for missing adult with medical conditions

Deputies say Andrew Dishmond has PTSD and Bipolar Disorder and doesn’t have his medications
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 22-year-old Andrew Dishmond.

Deputies say Dishmond has PTSD and Bipolar Disorder and doesn’t have his medications. He’s been missing since 8:30 a.m Tuesday. 

Deputies say he was last spoken to over the phone at that time. 

Andrew has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet and 9 inches and 140 pounds. 

He was last seen wearing a multicolored pullover shirt with khaki pants. His vehicle is a 2006 white Toyota Corolla LE with a GA tag reading: TAT4400. 

If you see him please call police immediately. 

