Nassau County deputies looking for missing adult with medical conditions

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 22-year-old Andrew Dishmond.

Deputies say Dishmond has PTSD and Bipolar Disorder and doesn’t have his medications. He’s been missing since 8:30 a.m Tuesday.

Deputies say he was last spoken to over the phone at that time.

Andrew has brown eyes and black hair. He is 5 feet and 9 inches and 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a multicolored pullover shirt with khaki pants. His vehicle is a 2006 white Toyota Corolla LE with a GA tag reading: TAT4400.