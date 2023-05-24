Nassau County deputies looking for 71-year-old man with memory loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who suffers from memory loss.
NCSO says William Thomas Wilkinson III was last seen in the Hideaway neighborhood along Vegas Boulevard in Yulee at 4:15 p.m.
He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.
Wilkinson was last seen wearing gray cargo shorts, an unknown color shirt, and tie-able canvas shoes (similar to Hey Dudes) in an unknown color. He is 5’9 and has brown eyes, gray hair and a full beard.
Family reports that Wilkinson is currently on medication and suffers from memory loss and will often forget where is home is located.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-548-4000 or dial 911.