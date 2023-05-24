x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Nassau County deputies looking for 71-year-old man with memory loss

He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
William Thomas Wilkinson III

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who suffers from memory loss.

NCSO says William Thomas Wilkinson III was last seen in the Hideaway neighborhood along Vegas Boulevard in Yulee at 4:15 p.m. 

He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.

Wilkinson was last seen wearing gray cargo shorts, an unknown color shirt, and tie-able canvas shoes (similar to Hey Dudes) in an unknown color. He is 5’9 and has brown eyes, gray hair and a full beard.

Family reports that Wilkinson is currently on medication and suffers from memory loss and will often forget where is home is located. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-548-4000 or dial 911.

Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
Deputies say he could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.
Credit: Nassau County Sheriff's Office
William Thomas Wilkinson III

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Johns County Sheriff says deputy who died following fight with suspect lawfully detained him

Before You Leave, Check This Out