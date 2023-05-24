Nassau County deputies looking for 71-year-old man with memory loss

He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently seeking the whereabouts of a 71-year-old man who suffers from memory loss.

NCSO says William Thomas Wilkinson III was last seen in the Hideaway neighborhood along Vegas Boulevard in Yulee at 4:15 p.m.

He could be driving a 2021 Subaru Forster with Florida tag PZTW80.

Wilkinson was last seen wearing gray cargo shorts, an unknown color shirt, and tie-able canvas shoes (similar to Hey Dudes) in an unknown color. He is 5’9 and has brown eyes, gray hair and a full beard.

Family reports that Wilkinson is currently on medication and suffers from memory loss and will often forget where is home is located.