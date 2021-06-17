Update: Nassau County deputies identify man found dead in Callahan pond

Deputies put out a missing person's notice after he failed to show up for work.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's says the body found in a pond in Callahan Wednesday morning has been identified.

Deputies say the man is Carl Newsome, 35, who has been missing since June 13.

Deputies put out a missing person's notice after he failed to show up for work.

On Wednesday, law enforcement received a call about a man's body floating in a pond around 9 a.m. After responding to the scene, authorities found the body along with the missing car at the pond.

Deputies said it appears that the body was in the pond for a few days.