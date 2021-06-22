Nassau County dedicates new fire station in Yulee

"Fire station 71 is by far the crown jewel of the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department and one that all Nassau County citizens can be proud of."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nassau County dedicated a new fire station in Yulee Tuesday afternoon.

Nassau County Fire Rescue Station 71 is located at 96262 Chester Road.

"Fire station 71 is by far the crown jewel of the Nassau County Fire Rescue Department and one that all Nassau County citizens can be proud of," Nassau County Fire Chief Brady Rigdon said. "Several of our members have been involved in the design, which has been ongoing for several years, and the men and women of our department are thrilled to see it finally completed."

The county acquired the property through a public-private partnership with Matovina and Associates. They are the developer for the Heron Isles community.

The developer gave the county the land for a new fire station to accommodate the fast-growing population in the area.

"As a County Commissioner, our number one responsibility is the health, safety and wellbeing of the residents of Nassau County," District Three County Commissioner Jeff Gray said. "This new station does just that. It will improve emergency response times and the quality of services for the residents in which it serves."

The facility will house an engine, rescue unit and tanker within its three bays. There will also be 11 sleeping quarters, 4.5 restrooms, a common area and an exercise room.

A battalion chief will lead the personnel assigned to each shift.

"The station meets our current needs and also provides room for future department expansion," Rigdon said. "We look forward to providing outstanding service to the surrounding community from this new facility. Thank you to the Board of County Commissioners for their unwavering support of your Fire Rescue department"