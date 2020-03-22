NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — All Nassau County beaches will close Sunday at 6 a.m. until further notice in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Nassau County officials announced the decision Saturday via Facebook, citing an executive order. The closure bans all pedestrian and horse traffic, as well as vehicular traffic and camping, officials said.

Anyone on the beach after the closure will be charged with trespassing, which would be a misdemeanor in the second degree.

Nassau County has one confirmed case of coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

