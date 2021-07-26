Nassau County authorities searching for man missing since July 18

Christopher Yorkyy was reported missing by family on July 23, after they had not heard from him in several days, according to the NCSO.

HILLIARD, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homeless man who has not been seen since July 18.

Christopher Yorkyy, 28, was reported missing by family on July 23, after they had not heard from him in several days, according to the NCSO.

He was last seen near the State Line Bridge near US 1 in Hilliard, the sheriff's office said.

He is 6'0'' and 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Yorkyy's family told authorities it is unusual that he is not in contact with them.