CALLAHAN, Fla. — A teenage boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after an ATV crash in Callahan Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP's incident report says a driver and two passengers, all teenage boys, were on a 2006 Yamaha Grizzly 660 traveling north on Sandy Ford Road near Daybreak Drive just after 4:30 p.m. One of the passengers, a 15-year-old, fell off the back of the ATV, hitting his head on the paved road.

The boy was taken to UF Heath Jacksonville with critical injuries. The other two teens, age 15 and 17, were not hurt.