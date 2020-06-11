Nassau County Animal Services searching for woman who dropped off sealed box of kittens without holes in the cold

The woman could face a citation for abandonment if she's caught.

If you end up with animals that you just can't take care of anymore, please remember there are ways to safely surrender them.

Leaving them out in the cold in a box without holes is not one of them. Nassau County Animal Services are trying to find the person who they say did just that.

Those at the shelter are looking for a woman who had on all black with pink laces, and they say she left the sealed box outside their door with five young kittens inside just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Workers discovered the alive kittens about six hours later.

"People are cruel, very cruel. All they had to do was just call us. Give us a call. We help people out all the time. We love animals, that's our job, so for them to think we wouldn't help them is kind of sad," said Elizabeth Thornton, administrative specialist at Nassau County Animal Services.

The kittens are believed to be about five weeks old and are in foster care. They should be up for adoption the beginning of December.

If you have any tips or know who the woman is, you're asked to call Nassau County Animal Services at (904) 530-6150.