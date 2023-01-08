Nassau County 3-year-old child nearly drowns after being unsupervised, in water for 'four minutes'

Video surveillance shows the boy was playing with a toy while standing on the edge of a neighborhood pool. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A month ago, on July 1, a Nassau County deputy and residents of a neighborhood swimming pool, rescued a 3-year-old child in a near drowning incident, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The incident, posted in a video onto the NCSO's Facebook page, took place at 5:13 p.m. in the Lumber Creek neighborhood on Rock Court in Yulee. Surveillance video of the pool, showed the child was playing with a toy while standing on the edge of the pool.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says a group of neighbors pulled the boy out of the water and began performing CPR "four minutes later," after the child went unsupervised.

Moments later, the surveillance footage posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, show a deputy responding to the incident. Fortunately, Leeper says the life-saving measures helped the boy breath again, as he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition by Nassau County Fire Rescue first responders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more children ages one to four, die from drowning than any other cause of death.

According to the Facebook post, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office says the child has made a full recovery.

