Nassau County 16-year-old teenage girl dies in crash on Lem Turner Road

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A 16-year-old teenage girl died in a crash on Lem Turner Road in Nassau County Friday morning, while an unidentified 15-year-old passenger in the car she was driving, is in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP's crash report states that at 8:54 a.m. Friday, the unidentified girl was attempting to turn left onto Lem Turner Road from Turning Leaf Road, while facing a stop sign in her 2011 Toyota Sedan. The crash report indicates that at the same time, a 2007 Freightliner or semi-truck ,driven by an unidentified 48-year-old South Florida man, was traveling south on Lem Turner Road.
The teen girl "failed to yield" for the semi-truck, causing the semi-truck's front left side to collide with the Toyota's left side, the crash report states. As a result, the crash report states that the Toyota was redirected into the north travel lane and came to final rest in the lane while the semi-truck, veered to the left and came to final rest on the northbound shoulder of the road.
FHP says the girl was pronounced dead at the scene as the passenger was taken to a local hospital. The crash report states that the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.