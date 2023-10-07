Nassau County 16-year-old teenage girl dies in crash on Lem Turner Road

The Florida Highway Patrol says the teen girl "failed to yield" for a semi-truck, causing the semi-truck's front left side to collide with the girl's Toyota Friday.

NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, Fla. — A 16-year-old teenage girl died in a crash on Lem Turner Road in Nassau County Friday morning, while an unidentified 15-year-old passenger in the car she was driving, is in critical condition, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP's crash report states that at 8:54 a.m. Friday, the unidentified girl was attempting to turn left onto Lem Turner Road from Turning Leaf Road, while facing a stop sign in her 2011 Toyota Sedan. The crash report indicates that at the same time, a 2007 Freightliner or semi-truck ,driven by an unidentified 48-year-old South Florida man, was traveling south on Lem Turner Road.

The teen girl "failed to yield" for the semi-truck, causing the semi-truck's front left side to collide with the Toyota's left side, the crash report states. As a result, the crash report states that the Toyota was redirected into the north travel lane and came to final rest in the lane while the semi-truck, veered to the left and came to final rest on the northbound shoulder of the road.