'You’re missing a big deal if you miss this': Breathtaking performances at NAS Jax Air Show

Fans are getting their fill of aerial acrobatics and aviation performances at this year’s NAS Jax Air show. The show continues Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pilots from all around the country and some from right here in Jacksonville took to the sky Saturday morning giving breathtaking performances for the 2022 NAS Jax Air Show.

“Everybody should come out, you’re missing a big deal if you miss this," Skip Fallon, a Retired Navy officer, said.

Some families like the Beoglunds coming from southern Florida to be here.8 year old Benjamin made sure to dress for the occasion.

"Well this is just a standard top gun flight suit .. favorite part is the f-16 viper demonstration team," Benjamin Beoglund, who dressed as aYoung Maverick, said.

The 2 day events brought in pilots from all over the country to show off their skills. Ken Rieder traveled from Cincinnati to fly for the crowds.

“ We come in from two different sides. We’re doing close crosses, mirror passes, formations, tight formations we’re about between five and ten feet apart while we’re doing the formations so it’s a whole lot of fun for us to fly not to mention for the folks to watch," Ken Rieder, a pilot from Cincinnati, said.

In the crowds watching on the ground included many retired military, like Skip Fallon, who last saw the blue angles with his wife who has now passed.

"I got out of a hospital bed to come and see them today.. .I love the blues... Everybody should come out, you got one more day," Fallon said.