It could save a life: Flagler County offering free Narcan kits

The kits are free and no appointment is necessary. They can be picked up at the Flagler County Department of Health.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits.

Narcan could save a life -- it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. It can be administered by a bystander before emergency assistance is available. It is not a substitute -- you still need to call 911 before you administer Narcan.

The kits have two nasal sprays that can be administered without a health professional present.

Kits are reserved for caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an overdose.