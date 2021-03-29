Get a free Narcan kit while learning about opioid overdoses in online class

Residents of Duval County will also receive a free Narcan kit, but anyone can join the training.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two local agencies are teaming up to offer online training about signs of overdose and how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Drug Free Duval will be offering free training about signs of overdose, and how to administer Narcan.

Residents of Duval County will also receive a free Narcan kit, but anyone can join the training.

During the training, you'll see how laws in Florida create protection for those who step in, and support the ability to get more Narcan. You'll also examine myths vs. truth, and become part of the solution that can change our community.