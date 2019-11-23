The Nao Santa Maria came to the St. Augustine Municipal Marina during high tide on Friday.

The replica of the Santa Maria, the ship sailed by Christopher Columbus, will be open for tours starting Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests can walk through the ship's five decks and browse the informative panels on the history of the Santa María.

The vessel was built in 2017 in Spain by the Nao Victoria Foundation with the "Diputación Provincial de Huelva." It replicates one of the three Spanish vessels captained by Christopher Columbus in 1492.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the upcoming tours click here.

RELATED: Nao Santa Maria replica docks in St. Augustine

RELATED: Santa Maria replica sets sail in Brunswick