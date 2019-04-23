ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Nao Santa Maria arrived in St. Augustine Tuesday ahead of upcoming tours.

On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed on the Nao Santa Maria during his discovery of America.

The Nao Santa Maria replica was built in 2017 in Spain by the Nao Victoria Foundation in collaboration with the "Diputación Provincial de Huelva." It completed its first journey March 16, 2018 in Spain.

The ship will be in town until May 5. For more information, visit https://www.naosantamaria.org/.

